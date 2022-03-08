New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The use of Tobacco is one of the major causes of death and disease in India and accounts for nearly 1.35 million deaths every year, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Furthermore, nearly 267 million adults (15 years and above) in India are users of tobacco, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey India (2016-17). The most prevalent smoking forms of tobacco used in the country are cigarette, bidi, and hookah.

To help smokers who want to quit smoking, No Smoking Day is observed annually on the second Wednesday in March. The first No Smoking Day was on Ash Wednesday in 1984. This year No Smoking Day will be celebrated on March 9.

In light of this, here are 5 effective ways to help you quit smoking.

1. Consider nicotine replacement therapy

When you stop smoking, nicotine withdrawal may give you headaches or affect your mood. Nicotine replacement therapy can help in this. Nicotine gum, lozenges, and patches improve your chances of success.

2. Non-nicotine medications

Talk to your doctor if you feel that you would like to try any non-nicotine medications to help you to stop smoking, as you will need a prescription.

3. Seek support

The emotional and physical dependence you have on smoking makes it challenging to stay away from it. Try counseling services, self-help materials, and support services that can help you to get through this time.

4. Talk to your loved ones

Tell your friends, family, and other people that you are trying to quit. They can encourage you to keep going, especially when you are tempted to smoke.

5. Give yourself a break

Many people smoke because nicotine helps them relax. You can exercise to destress, tune in to your favorite music, connect with friends, get yourself a massage, or make time for a hobby.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha