New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community. The festivals hold a lot of significance not only in India but across the world. There are a total of 24 Ekadashi which are observed in a year. As per information shared by Drik Panchang, the auspicious day of Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. People across India will observe the auspicious festival on June 10, this year. On this day, people across India will observe a fast.

Devotees of Lord Krishna observe Nirjala fast. Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi, and the story of the auspicious day is related to the story of Mahabharata.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2022 Date and Time

According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month will start at 07:25 in the morning on 10th June, this Ekadashi will end on June 11, at 05:45 in the evening.

Devotees can keep fast on both days. However, it is said that June 11 is the best day to keep Ekadashi's fast.

As the name suggests, the meaning of Nirjala Ekadashi refers to without water. On this day, during fasting people are not allowed to drink water.

Nirjala Ekadashi fasting time :

The auspicious time of Nirjala Ekadashi fasting will be from 05.49 am to 08.29 am on June 11.

As per religious beliefs, people who observe the fast help the person to get free from all their sins. Nirjala fast is considered one of the toughest fast to keep as one is supposed to have nothing, not even water during fasting. It is believed that the gates of heaven are opened for the person who observes this fast.

What should people avoid during fasting ?

One should avoid eating meat and also avoid drinking alcohol on this day.

People should also avoid arguments on this day

It is forbidden to take water on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi.

On this day, one should stay away from bad habits.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen