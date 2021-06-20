Nirjala Ekadashi 2021: Also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi, as on this day, Bhima observed a Nirjala Ekadashi fast on the advice of Maharishi Ved Vyas

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 is one of the most auspicious Ekadashis for Hindus, as it is said that devotees who observe a day-long fast on this day get virtue for the entire year. This Ekadashi falls on the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month, and its fasting is done by not consume even a drop of water throughout the day. Also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi, as on this day, Bhima observed a Nirjala Ekadashi fast on the advice of Maharishi Ved Vyas during the Mahabharat period. This year the auspicious day is falling on July 21, 2021. On this day, devotees observe Nirjala fast and worship Lord Vishnu to bestow them with virtue.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: June 21, Monday

Shubh Muhurat Begins: 4:21 pm, Sunday

Shubh Muhurat Ends: 1:31 pm, Monday

Parana of Ekadashi Fast: 5:13 am to 8:01 am, June 22

Why Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi?

According to Hindu mythology, during the Mahabharat Bhima, asked Maharishi Ved Vyas that how can he get the virtue of fasting on Ekadashi without observing fast. To this, Vyas advised him to observe Nirjala fast, that is, avoid food and water. Whosoever, observes this fast get the fruits of all Ekadashi fasts.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Collect all the puja samaghiri

- Bath Lord Vishnu, do tilak and offer flower and incense stick

- Recite mantras and Vishnu katha

- Conclude the puja by performing Vishnu aarti

Nirjala Ekadashi 2021: Ritual

Worship Lord Vishnu.

Avoid sinful deeds in any situation, that is, do not commit sin.

Touch the feet of the parent and the guru.

Recite Shri Vishnu Sahasranama.

Recite Shri Ram Raksha Stotra.

Read the Aranyakand of Shri Ramcharitmanas.

Donate a religious book.



Keep a vessel full of water on the roof of your house.

Worship Shri Krishna.

