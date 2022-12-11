Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Shamita Shetty; 5 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Opened Up On Their Mental Health Struggles

Nimrit Kaur and Shamita Shetty are among some of the Bigg Boss contestants who spoke about their mental health struggles [Image Credits: Instagram/ Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Right), Shamita Shetty (Left)]

BIGG BOSS is one of the most controversial shows on television with a huge fan following. Hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, the show has gained much more popularity since previous seasons and gives a real and close-up view of celebrities. However, Bigg Boss has also touched the limits of immense fights which may have created anxiety and mental issues for the participants of the show.

Competing with different personalities with limited luxuries, away from family and loved ones are definitely something not very easy to do. According to India Today, loneliness can lead to negative emotions such as irritation, helplessness, frustration, anxiety, stress and even depression. Let's have a look at some of the popular Bigg Boss contestants who spoke up about their mental health struggles.

1. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur is a contestant of the ongoing Bigg Boss 16 and got candid about her mental health struggles during a one-on-one conversation with some other contestants inside the house. She stated that she suffered from anxiety and depression and took treatment for the same. She faced a breakdown while sharing this and mentioned that she experienced trouble sleeping and was claustrophobic.

2. Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan has been one of the eminent contestants of Bigg Boss. During an interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that ' I haven't come out of mental illness. It is an ongoing process. There is the time I still get scared of being alone and sometimes, I am scared of myself."

3. Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT and in many interviews has shared about her mental health issues. The actress shared her experiences with anxiety in the house with other contestants. She also mentioned that she faced a really tough time post her father's demise.

4. Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal was one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 15. After his Bigg Boss journey, in many interviews, he opened up about how difficult the show had been on his emotional and mental health.

5. Shamita Shetty

Hosted by Karan Johar, Shamita Shetty was a part of Bigg Boss OTT. According to Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that the demise of her ex-boyfriend was difficult to handle for her. She also mentioned to Neha Bhasin, her co-contestant in the show about her anxiety issues.