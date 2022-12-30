Niagara Falls Turns Into 'Winter Wonderland', Breathtaking View Makes The Internet Awestruck

THE HARSH winter storms in the US have been dubbed as the 'Blizzard Of The Century'. This winter storm has now turned Niagara Falls into a dazzling Winter Wonderland. Niagara Falls is a group of three waterfalls located at the southern end of Niagara Gorge, spanning the border between the province of Ontario in Canada and the state of New York in the United States. This waterfall provides a breathtaking view as it is a combination of height and volume that makes it magical.

AFTER A BLIZZARD, NIAGARA FALLS IS OFFICIALLY A WINTER WONDERLAND ❄️💙 pic.twitter.com/1Jjc2xykuL — Niagara Action (@NiagaraAction) December 28, 2022

The waterfall turned into a winter wonderland has taken the internet by storm. Every second around 3,160 tonnes of water flows over Niagara Falls. In the videos circulating on the internet, it can be seen that only some parts of the falls are frozen and some volume of water gushes over. It happens when the temperatures turn cold and the spray begins to form a crust of ice over the water. This makes it look like ice, but instead, the water flows underneath the sheets of ice.

Niagara Falls froze this week pic.twitter.com/n8A1FP5bcN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 28, 2022

Niagara Falls has frozen a few times in History. 1848, 1911, 1912, 1917, 2014 and 2015 pic.twitter.com/t2z7ogBC9D

— History In Pictures (@HistoryInPics) December 23, 2022

Interesting facts About Niagara Falls

1. The waterfall is about 12,000 years old.

2. Currently, Niagara Falls wears its way back another approximately 1 foot/year.

3. The Niagara River flows at approximately 35 miles/hour (56.3 kilometres/hour).

4. There are two waterfalls in Niagara, the American Falls and the Canadian Horseshoe Falls. It is the combination of height and water flow that makes Niagara Falls so beautiful.

5. In 1960, Roger Woodward was the boy who had survived a descent over the Falls after a boating accident above the Falls

6. The Horseshoe Falls are 180 feet (57 meters) high and allow 6 million cubic feet (168,000 cubic meters) of water over the crest line every minute during peak daytime tourist hours (that is about a million bathtubs full of water every minute!).