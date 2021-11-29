New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The latest data of National Family Health Survey revealed a rather surprising figure related to the nutritional backdrop of Indian children aged 0-5. The data has revealed that in 33 States and Union Territories, the number of overweight children has increased.

Experts have said that decrease in physical activities during pandemic and unhealthy eating habits are attributed reasons behind the increase in 0-5 overweight children. NFHS has revealed that against the earlier data of 2.1 per cent children declared ‘overweight’, the current data suggests that 3.4 per cent children are now overweight.

The recent data of NFHS stated that not only amongst the women but even in men, the obesity has increased.

While the number of women with obesity increased from 20.6 per cent to 24 per cent, the number of men with obesity increased from 18.9 per cent to 22.9 per cent.

Number of obese children down in these states

In Goa, Tamil Nadu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the number of obese children recorded a marginal drop. According to NFHS, in 30 states and Union Territories the number of women with obesity has increased whereas in 33 states and Union Territories, the number men with obesity has increased.

Number of obese children up in these states

NFHS data has revealed that the number of 0-5 obese children has increased in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Mizoram, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Ladakh among others.

How is the obesity measured?

Among men and women, when the Body Mass Index (BMI) goes above 25 units, they are considered obesed. Whereas among the children, the obesity is measured in terms of Length versus Weight scale.

