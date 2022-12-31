New Year's Eve 2022: Google Celebrates Last Day Of The Year With An Animated Doodle

THE WHOLE world is celebrating New Year's Eve today. Google is also celebrating the last day of the year with an animated doodle. As you click on today's doodle on Google, you will be redirected to a page with confetti all over your screen.

As per the Gregorian calendar, New Year's Eve is also popularly known as Old Year's Day or Saint Sylvester's Day in numerous countries across the world. The day of the year, that is December 31st is known as New Year's Eve. This day is particularly all about reminiscing the memories of the year and embracing the past with utmost joy and gratitude.

Tomorrow with mark the new year of 2023 with new beginnings, hopes and desires. However, 2023 is likely, to begin with, Covid-19 guidelines as there has been a surge in the new Omicron sub-variant in numerous parts of the world including India.

People celebrate the New year by partying with friends, enjoying a get-together night with family and loved ones and waiting for the ball to drop at midnight. The celebrations of the new year are a treat to the eye in various countries such as New York, Paris, India and many more. Different countries celebrate the commencement of the new year with distinctive traditions. In Spain, New Year's Eve is referred to as Noche Vieja which means the Old Night and new year traditions include eating twelve grapes, each at the stroke of the clock at midnight. Whereas in Turkey, sprinkling salt on the doors at midnight is considered to bring prosperity and luck. Begin your new year with happiness, joy and love along with your loved ones.