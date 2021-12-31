New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New Year's Eve 2021 is here, and soon we'll be welcoming New Year 2022 with great pomp and fervour. The year 2021 was full of bumpy rides, but still, some happy moments kept everyone going, and now we have reached the end of the year. December 31 is not just the last day of the year but is also a day to leave all the sad memories behind and move forward with the happy and positive ones.

It's a day to celebrate with friends and family who were always there when you were going through a rough patch. However, once again, this year, is going to be a close-knit affair as several Indian states have issued restrictions due to the Omicron scare. But this doesn't stop us from partying, and when we say party, how can we miss cocktails.

As the New Year party preparations are on, here we have brought you some cocktail ideas that will lit up your party. Check out below:

1. Deanston Kentucky

Ingredients

A slug of Deanston Kentucky Cask

1 sugar cube

Splash water

Dash bitters

Ice cubes

Method

Take out a glass and add a sugar cube, water, dash of bitters and stir it well. Next, add a cube or two of ice, followed by Deanston Kentucky Cask Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Garnish the drink with orange rind and squeeze a few drops of orange.

2. Aviation American Gin

Ingredients

5ml Aviation American Gin

20ml sweet vermouth

10ml maraschino liqueur

Dash bitters

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a jar with ice. Stir well, then strain into a martini glass and top it with dashes of bitters. Garnish the drink with lemon peel and maraschino cherry.

3. Snow Day

Ingredients

1 tbsp. sugar

3 fresh or frozen blueberries, for garnish

1/2 c. (4 oz.) Champagne

2 tbsp. (2 oz.) elderflower liqueur, such as St-Germain

Method

Spread the sugar on a plate and then roll the wet blueberries in the sugar. Next, thread blueberries onto a skewer and freeze them until ready to use. Now, pour the Champagne and elderflower liqueur into a coupe glass and garnish with a blueberry skewer.

4. The Blitzen

Ingredients

2 tbsp. (1 oz.) Irish crème liqueur

2 tbsp. (1 oz.) dark rum

1 tbsp. (1/2 oz.) crème de cacao

1 c. (8 oz.) hot chocolate

Whipped cream, for topping

Cocoa powder, for garnish

Methods

Pour the Irish crème liqueur, dark rum and crème de cacao into a coffee glass. Next, pour hot chocolate in the glass, but leave at least 1-inch space at the top. Garnish the drink with whipped cream and a dash of cocoa powder.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv