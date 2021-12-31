New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New Year's Eve celebrations have begun, and everyone is excited to welcome New Year 2022. However, owing to the Omicron scare in India, several states have imposed restrictions to curb the outspread of the virus. Owing to this, people are hosting intimate house parties while some have cancelled their plans keeping in mind the safety of everyone.

However, for those who want to make the day happening, here we have brought you some easy-to-play games that will light up your midnight celebrations and make your new year memorable.

Drunk Jenga

Build, break, drink and repeat. This game is easy-to-play and is great fun.

Cards Against Humanity (Don't play with family)

This game is only for people who have a great sense of humour. In this game, there are two types of cards--Black and White. The host of the game plays with black cards, which have fill-in-the-blank sentences, while other players have 10 white cards each. Each white card has a word or a term that can fill in the blanks the host have. One by one player will read out the sentence, and the player with the white card has to hand with the appropriate card to fill the blank. The funniest version wins the round.

Drink If You

If you are hosting an all friends party then, this is one of the best games as it helps in spilling out the secrets. The cards can contain funny, naughty or interesting situations, and if you are guilty of having done what's on the card then, you will have to take a shot.

Screw it let's do it

This game is similar to 'Drink if you', but in this, the player will have to do what's written on the card no matter what is written. If the player decides not to do it then, they have to take a shot.

Psych

In this game, you’re given several trivia questions accompanied by four options, out of which only one is true. Players have to pick the right answer to win the game. So, try to make this game as interesting and difficult as possible.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv