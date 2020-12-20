New Year's Eve 2020: Friends, family, food and booze are the usual new year pack, however, this time it's going to be different because we have to maintain the social distancing.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic created havoc all over the world, people have been wishing the year to end soon. So now here we are bidding adieu to the year 2020 and one cannot be more happier than this.

Friends, family, food and booze are the usual new year pack, however, this time it's going to be different because we have to maintain the social distancing. But this doesn't mean we are going to ring in our New Year 2021 sitting at home and doing nothing. Yes, we will step out and will also celebrate the year to the hilt.

We have jotted down few destinations in India were you all can holiday and ring in your New Year 2021 with your family and friends:

Here check out the list

Goa

Goa is one of the most-favoured destinations in India to celebrate New Year’s Eve. It is a party hopper’s dream and is dotted with huts, shacks, bars, hotels and restaurants. Almost every location hosts parties that continue till the wee hours.

Gangtok

This place is not that happening when it comes to parties, but its scenic beauty will definitely bowl you over. Dotted with lush green surroundings, Gangtok is just the spot you need for a perfect relaxing getaway this New Year's Eve.

Udaipur

If you want to celebrate New Year’s Eve royally, then Rajasthan is the best place to ring in 2021. Beaming with marvellous resorts, palaces and hotels this spot has spectacular locations. Also, the city hosts some of the best New Year’s Eve celebrations at some of the prominent locations, where you will get to witness beautiful fireworks as soon as the clock strikes twelve.

Coorg

One of the most- popular hangout for holiday goers, this place is famous for its pleasant weather and scenic surroundings. The tea gardens, spice plantations add a great chunk to its beauty. So, if this place is on your list then don’t forget to taste the authentic Kodava cuisine.

Puducherry

Puducherry is also one of the happening places when it comes to partying. Just like Goa here also parties continue till the wee hours on New Year's Eve. If you are looking to ring in the eve in peace and solace then this is the best place as you can spend your day at meditation centres and well-known ashrams.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Situated away from the hustle-bustle of the country this is another beautiful beach destination. The usually calm island turns into a hub when it comes to New Year's Eve. Apart from resorts, here, you can spend a night on yachts in the middle of the ocean.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv