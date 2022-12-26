New Year 2023: 6 Unique Traditions And Customs Across The Globe On How To Welcome The New Year

Every celebration in different countries has its own traditions. Be it any festive celebration or New Year's, every country's celebrations are distinctive and unique. With the beginning of the holiday season, everyone is preparing to celebrate their New Year in the most happening and enjoyable ways. But no celebrations are complete without following the traditions associated with them. Therefore, we bring you a list of New Year traditions from across the world that are followed and kept in mind while celebrations.

1. Spain

New Year's Eve in Spain is known as Noche Vieja which is Old Night. It refers to the custom of staying at home till midnight and eating twelve grapes, one at each stroke of the clock. The tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight is associated with good luck for the coming year.

2. Brazil

Brazil becomes a hub of partying at the time of New Year, especially Rio De Janerio. However, their customs and traditions related to New Year are very unique. Brazilians believe that wearing special underwear on New Year brings good luck and prosperity in the coming years. The colour chosen for the underwear is red which symbolises love and warmth. Also, if people wear yellow-coloured underwear, it is linked with an abundance of money.

3. Turkey

People in Turkey begin their New Year celebrations by hosting grand family get-togethers and dinners. Yılgayah is a traditional Turkish holiday, which celebrates the New Year, and the coming of Spring. In Turkey, people believe that sprinkling salt on their doors at midnight on the New Year, brings prosperity and peace with itself. Another interesting Turkish New Year tradition includes smashing a pomegranate in front of their houses as a means to make way for fortune in the coming years.

4. Colombia

Eating 12 grapes at midnight is one of the most common New Year traditions in Colombia. Another popular tradition known as Aguero is also followed in Colombia. In this tradition, the family keeps three potatoes under the bed of each member of the house. One potato is peeled, the second unpeeled and the third one is kept half peeled. At midnight, each person takes out potatoes with closed eyes, whichever potato comes into their hands, shows the person's future life, luck and financial struggle.

5. Greece

A popular tradition named 'Vasilopita' is carried out in which a celebratory cake dedicated to St. Basil is cut for fortune and luck. Another tradition is to see a bunch of thistles hanging outside their doors, and it is believed to bring good luck throughout the year.

6. Denmark

Denmark experiences the New Year celebrations and wishes by throwing old plates and glasses at the doors of their neighbours. It is believed that the more broken utensils at the doors, the better the coming year would be. Also, another interesting tradition that is followed in Denmark on New Year's Eve is jumping from a chair to another couch as the clock strikes 12 is believed to bring good luck in lives.