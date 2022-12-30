New Year 2023: 10 Simple Resolutions That You Can Actually Keep

THE YEAR 2022 is about to end in just 2 days. The whole world is prepared to welcome the new year and new beginnings with much excitement and joy. New Year is an occasion that signifies new beginnings and rejuvenated hopes and happiness. New year in different countries is celebrated in quite distinctive ways but some common celebrations include parting at midnight, countdowns to the new year, family get-togethers etc.

With the beginning of another year, many people start making resolutions to stick to their regimes, be it a healthy diet, workout, health or any other. It is not necessary to build a long list of resolutions to begin your year with. One can list down important and fun resolutions to stick to in their new year and new journey. Therefore, we bring you a list of some easy-to-follow new year resolutions. Read below:

1. Getting up early

2. Making your bed every day

3. Exercise for 30 minutes regularly

4. Consume fruits every day

5. Read a book each month

6. 30-minutes morning walk

7. Drink plenty of water

8. Maintain a good sleep schedule

9. Stay in touch with your loved ones

10. Be more positive

New Year's resolutions are optimistic. They help in promoting self-esteem and empowerment and increase the sense of accomplishment. Simple resolutions can help clarify things that you want to achieve. They serve as a catalyst for positive changes and betterment. Jotting down simple and achievable resolutions can help in increasing a sense of time management and gratitude. Some of the most popular New Year's resolutions are getting more exercise, losing weight, consuming a healthy diet and many more.