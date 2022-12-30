New Year 2023: 4 Places In Delhi-NCR To Enjoy A Budget-Friendly Gourmet Food

NEW YEAR is a much-awaited event which marks the beginning of new hopes and is all about looking forward to the promise of a new year and a new beginning. Common traditions associated with the New Year celebrations include attending parties, making resolutions, watching fireworks, enjoying special New Year delicacies and many more.

As a part of the celebrations, people along with their family and friends enjoy fine dining and gourmet food at exquisite places. Gourmet food is any food which is of high quality and is crafted to deliver exquisite taste. It includes ingredients that are rare and are presented in pleasant ways. If you're in Delhi and want to enjoy gourmet food on a budget, we bring you a detailed list of places to include in your list. Read below:

1. The Imperial Spice

The Imperial Spice in Connaught Place is best known for its fried rice, Manchurian and dal makhani with garlic naan. The place lets you have a unique dining experience along with exploring distinctive flavours and textures. It is a fine dining restaurant with exotic interiors and a lavish seating area.

Cost: Rs 2000 for two

Address: M Block, 89/90, Connaught Cir, Shankar Market, Block M, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

2. Purple Greene- Global Gourmet

Located in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, Purple Greene- Global Gourmet serves global fusion food. Though being a pure vegetarian restaurant, this restaurant serves a wide variety of cuisines and dishes from around the world. It is best known for its Italian and Mediterranean cuisine along with delicious dessert options such as cheesecakes, chocolate mousse and many more.

Cost: Rs 2,300 for two

Address: T-304 Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110070

3. Megu Restaurant

Megu is known as an authentic Japanese restaurant in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. It offers rich Japanese delicacies along with a perfect romantic ambience and services. Here, you can choose a private dining room or can also opt for dining at Sushi Bar, with mesmerising views around.

Cost: Rs 6,500 for two

Address: The Leela Palace, Africa Ave, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023

4. The Gourmet's - Authentic Indian Cuisine

The Gourmet's - Authentic Indian Cuisine located at Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi is an authentic Indian cuisine restaurant. It is popular for its Mughlai cuisine, chicken biryani, keema naan and paneer. According to their official website, 'At Gourmet India all of our dishes are made from scratch by expertly trained chefs who use only the freshest ingredients and best quality cuts of meat.'

Cost: Rs 800-2,100 per person

Address: Shop no. 34, C.S.C. Market no. 3, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110019