New Year 2023: 5 Outfit Ideas For You To Dazzle At New Year's Eve Celebrations

AS THE New Year is just a day ahead, celebrations to welcome the new beginning are in full swing. We are ready to bid goodbye to the year 2022 and celebrate the joyful occasion of the new year with family and friends with utmost happiness and gratitude. New Year is celebrated in every part of the world by attending parties, enjoying new year's delicacies, making resolutions, watching fireworks, counting down for the ball to drop at midnight, spending time with loved ones and many more. However, if you're celebrating this new year by hosting or attending a new year party and are infused on how to choose the perfect attire for the best night, we have got you! Look below at some tinsel town divas-inspired outfits to dazzle on this special occasion.

1. Floral Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is looking mesmerising in this pattern-on-pattern dress. This is a strapless mini dress and Alia is seen pairing it with an oversized matching blazer. She has styled the sultry ensemble with heels, stylish accessories and minimal makeup look. You can pair this mini floral dress with a shimmery coat, and matching blazer, with hoops, carefree hair and a choker necklace to complete your overall look.

2. All Shimmery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan in this all-shimmery ensemble is looking breathtaking. This sequinned outfit features a bralette, blazer and shorts, all in shimmer. You can style this outfit with minimal makeup, chic hairstyle and heels.

3. Sequin Gowns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif is a treat to the sore eyes in this sequinned golden gown. She is wearing a Rosario ensemble which is featuring a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps and bodycon silhouettes. You can dazzle in this outfit along with rose gold makeup, shimmery bracelets, dangling pair of earrings and nude lipstick.

4. Thigh-High Slits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi in this all-red sequinned attire is ensembling a complete diva. With a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and feather adornments, you can pair this outfit with blushy or bold makeup, dazzling earrings, a choker necklace and bracelets.

5. Body-Fit Gowns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is looking gorgeous in this thigh-high slit gown. You can style this body-fitted gown with glam makeup, shimmery earrings, a choker necklace and silver dazzling heels to complete your overall look.