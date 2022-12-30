New Year 2023: Here's How To Wish ‘Happy New Year’ In 10 Different Languages To Make Your Message Unique

THE YEAR 2022 is about to end in just a few days. The world is all geared up to welcome the New Year with excitement and joy. The new year brings with it new beginnings, rejuvenated hopes and a fresh start. The celebrations of New year include partying with friends, enjoying a get-together with family, enjoying delicacies, going on vacations and many others. As the world is all decked up to commemorate the new beginnings, we bring you different ways to wish "Happy New Year" in 10 different languages.

1. Hindi नव वर्ष की शुभकामनाएँ (Pronounced: nav varsh ki shubhkaamnayein) i.e. Have a blessed new year.

2. French, say “Bonne Année” (Pronounced: bon a-nay) i.e. Happy New Year!

3. Korean – 새해 복 많이 받으세요 (Pronounced: saehae bog manh-i bad-euseyo) i.e. May you have good fortune in the new year.

4. German, say “Frohes Neues Jahr,” or “Gutes Neues Jahr” (Pronounced: frohes neuyis yar, or gutes neu-yis yar) i.e. Happy New Year!

5. Arabic !عام سعيد Happy New Year!

6. Japanese 明けましておめでとう! Happy New Year!

7. Chinese 新年快乐 (formal) or 新年好 (informal) Happy New Year!

8. Portuguese, say “Feliz Ano Novo” (Pronounced: feh-liz an-oh noh-voh) i.e. Happy New Year!

9. In Spanish, say “Feliz Año Nuevo” (Pronounced: feh-liz an-yoh n-way-vo) i.e. Happy New Year!

10. Italian, say “Buon anno,” or “Felice anno nuovo” (Pronounced boo-on ah-nno / fae-lee-chae ah-nno noo-o-vo) i.e. Happy New Year!