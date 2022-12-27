New Year 2023: 5 Games To Play With Your Family And Friends That Guarantee A Super Fun Night

NEW YEAR is just a few days ahead and the world is excited to celebrate the new beginnings with all smiles and happiness. The New Year brings with it renewed hopes, new beginnings, new chapters of life and happiness. The holiday season begins with Christmas eve and extends till New Year. The celebrations of New Year take place in distinctive ways across the world. From partying to the family gathering, people enjoy New beginnings with a bang. However, for a fun family or friends night on New Year, we bring you a list of exciting games to play and enjoy the holiday spirit. Read below:

1. Highlights Of The Year

Highlights of the year is a kind of game in which you can reminisce or swap funny stories of the past year with each other. It is a beautiful way to thank each other for the beautiful memories and laugh together at some fun incidents that happened in the previous year.

2. Truth And Dare

Known as one of the fun games, truth and dare are all about a question-answers round in which the player has to choose between truth or dare and the other players ask them questions accordingly. It is a very fun and interesting game to play with friends and family.

3. New Year Themed Charades

Charades is an interesting game that involves word guessing. In this game, a single player acts out each syllable of a word or phrase in order, followed by the whole phrase together, while the rest of the group guesses. In the New Year-themed charades, you can choose words related to the New year such as words related to popular culture or events.

4. Pass The Mirror Ball

As exciting as the name sounds, this game is equally enjoyable to play with family and friends. In this game, instruct the guest to form a circle, give the ball to someone and have them turn around to face one of the other people in the circle. The game's goal is to pass the ball around the circle to other players without the use of hands. If a player drops the ball, that person is disqualified and the game continues with the next person. The game continues in this way until two people are left and become the winners.

5. Guess The Resolution

In this game, ask everyone to write down five resolutions on a small piece of paper and keep them all in a bowl. After everyone had their food and drinks, sit down together and ask everyone to pick one paper slip out of the bowl and read it out aloud. The game's goal is to guess or write down who they think made those resolutions. The one person who guesses right wins the game.