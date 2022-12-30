New Year 2023: 5 Famous Temples To Visit On The First Day For A Spiritual Beginning

NEW YEAR is all about new beginnings, new hopes and rejuvenated positivity. On the occasion of the new year, people party till midnight and spend time with their friends and families to give a special start to the year. Whereas, some people prefer to inaugurate their new year with a special spiritual beginning. From visiting pilgrim places to popular temples in the country, a spiritual journey on the first day of the new year is one of the best ideas to spend time with your loved ones. This kind of initiation brings much-needed positivity and energy to body and mind. Therefore, if you're deciding to visit spiritual places in India for the New year, we bring you a list of the five most popular temples in the country that should be on your list.

1. Chilkur Balaji Temple/ Visa Balaji

Popularly known as Visa Balaji Temple, it is an ancient Hindu temple of Lord Balaji located in the Ranagareddy district of Telangana. It is known as the 'Visa Temple' because in the 1980s a group of software engineering students claimed to have received visas to the US after visiting this shrine. Other special attractions of this temple include no hundi and do not accept money from devotees. It is believed that once the blessings are taken from this temple, Visa approval obstacles are removed.

2. Ratnalayam

Situated in Telangana, Ratnalayam is the holy abode of Lord Venkateshwara and his consorts, Goddess Padmavati and Goddess Alivelu Mangamma. It is a well-maintained calm and quiet temple away from the cacophony of the city buzz.

3. Keesaragutta Temple

Keesaragutta temple is a popular Hindu temple located in Medchal Malkajgiri district, Keesaragutta is also one of the most visited and popular temples in Hyderabad. This temple is a serene place and a must-visit for Lord Shiva's devotees. It is a very ancient and historical temple in India and is known for its architecture, murals and paintings.

4. Jagannath Temple

Located in Odisha, this temple was built in the 12th century and since then has been a popular pilgrimage centre in the country. The mysticism associated with the cult of Lord Jagannath overshadows the architectural beauty of the temple. It is constructed in such a way that no shadow of the temple falls on the ground in the daytime.

5. Peddamma Temple

It is a known Hindu temple located in the hills of Hyderabad. It is known as one of the most popular religious shrines in the city of Hyderabad. It is dedicated to Goddess Peddamma, who is shown as Durga sitting on a lion. It is said that this temple was built around 150 years ago to worship 11 forms of village deities including Goddess Durga.