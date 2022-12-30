New Year 2023: 6 Exotic Drinks To Relish During Your Celebrations

NEY-YEAR celebrations are just around the corner. The new beginnings and rejuvenated hopes signify the new year. From a family get-together to partying, new year celebrations are held at grand levels in different parts of the country. People host big parties at their houses to celebrate the dropping of the ball at midnight. The celebrations of New Year are a treat to the eyes and soul. If you're throwing a New Year's party at your house, we bring you a list of relishing cocktail drinks to serve your guests with. Have a look:

1. Happy New Year

This is a delightful and simple-to-make cocktail recipe and is perfect for New Year's Eve and New Year. This cocktail drink can be prepared by mixing brandy, ruby port and orange juice to create a fabulous base for the drink.

2. Figgy Sparkler

As creative as the name sounds, this delightful drink with a seasonal twist of Champagne cocktail into it. This drink includes a blend of fresh cranberries, orange slices and a single fig. You can also add your favourite vodka to it to give it a more relishing flavour.

3. Hot Gin Toddy

These toasty-warm inside cocktails will keep your winter chills away. This drink can be prepared by adding warm water to a high-quality gin. This creates an aromatic cocktail that will impress your guests. You can serve this drink adorned with a cinnamon stick for a fireside sipper.

4. Black Velvet

With equal pours of champagne and beer, you can prepare this exotic Black Velvet drink for your guests. This dark, heavy beer drink is the perfect replacement for wine and other drinks.

5. Melon Ball Drop

This drink is a special one to relish when the ball drops on New Year's eve. It is sweet, sassy and fruity in taste. You can make this fun vodka martini by adding gin martini and frying vermouth in certain proportions.

6. Buck's Fizz Cocktail

This is a boozy drink which is made with a mixture of orange juice and champagne. It is quite similar to a mimosa. It is one of the simplest drinks to make fused with wine, champagne and orange juice,