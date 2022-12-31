New Year 2023: 5 Easy To Make Dessert Recipes To Celebrate Sweet New Beginnings

TO CELEBRATE new beginnings, there can be no better option than sharing desserts with each other. Everybody is celebrating the commencement of the New Year with great enthusiasm and jubilation. Different parts of the country celebrate the new year with distinctive traditions. Today, people are celebrating the last day of the year as New Year's Eve by reminiscing the memories and being grateful for all they have got this year. With that said, can the celebrations of the new year be done without delicious desserts? Look below for easy-to-make dessert recipes for your sweet new year's celebrations.

1. Mini Chocolate Muffins

Ingredients: 1 1/2 cup flour, 1/3 cup cocoa, 1/3 cup Chelsea white sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla essence, 1 egg (lightly beaten), 1/2 cup oil, 1 cup low-fat milk

How To Make: Take two mini muffin trays and grease them lightly with butter or oil, Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celcius. Now combine the flour, cocoa and white sugar in a medium bowl and mix gently. Now add vanilla essence, oil, egg and milk in another bowl and mix thoroughly. Divide the mixture evenly in each mini muffin cup pan. Now bake these muffins for around 15-18 minutes until they spring back when touched gently. Leave the tray to cool down for 5 minutes. Now you can decorate the muffins with dark chocolate and edible sprinklers.

2. Chocolate Fudge Cookies

One of the easiest dessert options for New year's parties is chocolate fudge cookies which are easy to make and taste delicious. You can make impeccably delicious, soft and fudgy cookies for a heavenly experience on New Year.

3. Chocolate Ice Cream

Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups whole milk, 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 cup granulated sugar, 2 cups heavy cream, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

How To Make: Take all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk them until they dissolve together completely. Now take a large bowl and beat the heavy cream until it forms stiff peaks. Fold the whipped cream along with the vanilla extract into the cocoa powder mixture. In the next step, refrigerate the mixture for at least 30 minutes. Allow the cocoa powder to become completely hydrated by the milk and cream. Now, give the ice cream base one last gentle stir and freeze as per the ice cream maker directions for about 1 to 1.5 hours. Store it in an air-tight container overnight. Enjoy the ice cream along with dark chocolate syrup and sprinklers.

4. Mini Eggless Cake

5. Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients: Heavy cream, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, almond or vanilla flavouring

How To Make: To start with this recipe, melt heavy cream and chocolate chips until smooth and combined. Whip the heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Now fold half of the whipped cream into melted chocolate. divide the whipped cream in half and transfer half to the refrigerator. Once fully combined, transfer the mousse into individual serving dishes and chill for a couple of hours. The colder it is, the more firm it will be. If you'd like it softer you can leave it at room temperature for about 15 minutes before serving. Top each serving with some of the reserved whipped creams.