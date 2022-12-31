New Year 2023: 5 DIY Home Remedies To Cure Your After-Party Hangover

THE WORLD is all decked up to celebrate the New Year with a bang. The new year brings with it renewed hopes, new beginnings, positive energy and happiness. From enjoying personal time with loved ones to midnight partying, the new year is a truly joyous occasion. However, after an electrifying night of partying, the first thing that comes is a hangover. A hangover is a combination of unpleasant feelings that develop after too much consumption of alcohol. Hangover cures are the most searched after new year celebrations. Therefore, we bring you natural and effective home remedies to cure the after-party hangover. Read below:

1. Hydrate Yourself With Water

Stay hydrated throughout the following day of the party whenever you feel thirsty. Drinking alcohol can cause dehydration which may have the ability to worsen the hangover symptoms. Therefore, drinking enough amounts of water can reduce hangover symptoms such as fatigue, headache, dizziness and thirst.

2. Drinking Coffee Or Tea

Coffee, tea and other caffeinated drinks act as stimulants which help in relieving the symptoms of hangovers. You can have ginger tea, black coffee or green tea to reduce the effects of alcohol consumption.

3. Eat Carbohydrates

Alcohol consumption is linked to low blood sugar levels which may result in headaches and fatigue. When consuming alcohol, people do not eat something along with it which further causes a decrease in blood sugar levels. Whereas, consuming carbohydrate-rich foods can help with the symptoms of a hangover. It helps in reducing nausea caused by hangovers.

4. Ginger

According to many health experts, ginger is one of the best natural remedies to help with an upset stomach which is one of the symptoms of a hangover. It is a natural home remedy that can help in aiding digestion and soothing upset stomach. You can either raw ginger or sip fresh ginger tea to cure your hangover.

5. Lemon Water

As dehydration is one of the outcomes of the hangover, lemon water can help in sufficient hydration in the body. Moroever, lemon is enriched with alkalis which help neutralise the pH level. It also helps in the easy digestion of alcohol and provides instant relief.