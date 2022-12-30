New Year 2023: 6 Best Places To Visit In Delhi-NCR For A Fun-Filled Celebration With Friends

Celebrate the New Year with family and friends at exotic locations in Delhi-NCR (Image Credits: Freepik)

WITH NEW Year celebrations just a few days away, everybody must have started planning how to celebrate the new beginnings with their loved ones. Delhi being the capital of the country and a place to exquisite places to enjoy with friends and family is a must in your list for new year celebrations. From beautiful cafes to five-star hotels, Delhi-NCR is decked up with numerous ideal places for New Year celebrations. Look below the list of places in Delhi-NCR for joyful and blast New Year celebrations.

1. 21 Shots, Gurugram

21 Shots-Bar Terrace Disco is located at sector-29 in Gurugram and is a delightful place for New Year parties. From delicacies to mocktails and cocktails, their mouth-watering menu brings tasteful celebrations. The venue offers an awesome environment with kind staff, music and drinks.

2. FLYP Cafe, New Delhi

With a zesty ambience and excellent lounging options, the FLYP Cafe in Delhi brings an affordable menu of Rs 1600 for two people. Located in Delhi's Cannaught Place, this cafe offers celebrations like never before. This cafe is hosting a New Year party on December 31 which you should visit.

3. Junkyard Cafe, New Delhi

This cafe is located in Delhi's Connaught Place and is a well-known lounge known for its quirky ambience, with a junkyard theme of creative mixing and matching random knick-knacks. It is a small cafe of casual dining resto-bars and offers a delicious menu.

4. The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi

The Ashok Hotel is a decked-up building of luxuries. From the outdoor swimming pool, and spa to the wellness and fitness centre, this luxurious hotel in Delhi is your perfect place to host a New Year's Party on the 31st in the capital of the country. With around 550 rooms including 389 premium rooms, you can enjoy your New Year's Eve with your loved ones with complete luxury and privacy at this hotel.

5. Flavor Pirates, Noida

Flavor Pirates, Noida is an exotic destination in Noida which offers multiple party areas including a lush green lawn, banquet hall etc. It has the capacity to hold around 500 guests at a time. It is a beautiful location for hosting wedding functions, birthday parties, engagement parties and New Year parties. The price range for two people is around Rs 900.

6. Cafe Hawkers

Located in Connaught Place, Cafe Hawkers is an extremely cute and cosy vibe cafe with green interiors and canopies. It is an Instagrammable cafe which offers numerous Indian outlets at a reasonable price. It is a great dining option for family and friends.