New Year 2023: 6 Best Places In India To Enjoy Your Long Weekend In A Blissful Way

WITH THE joyful celebrations of Christmas, the holiday season has begun and the New Year is just some days far. The countdown to the beginning of a new year has begun. With great excitement and enthusiasm, we wait for the new year and its bliss. New Year calls for big celebrations and people enjoy the days by partying and spending time with their loved ones. However, New Year calls for a break and spending time with your family and friends on a vacation in an offbeat location. Therefore, we bring you a list of the 5 best places in India to enjoy a blissful New Year. Look below:

1. Goa

The most popular holiday location in India when it comes to New Year's celebrations in Goa. Goa is an exotic location for beach parties, local delicacies and culture. The festive spirit around beaches in Goa is a lively affair.

2. Wayanad, Kerala

The New Year celebration in Kerala's Wayanad is all about exciting events, memorable nights and crazy fun activities. The maddening crowds cheering are a view to soar eyes. Wayanad is a dynamic concoction of drama infused with breathing panoramas that jubilate the celebrations.

3. Pondicherry

There is no better place for a New Year celebration than Pondicherry. The location buzzes with resorts, bars, and hotels which offer exciting celebrations for the New year. The best places in Poendicherry for New Year parties include Atithi TGI Grand, Umami Kitchen, Crosskeys Restropub, Seagulls Beach Resort and many more.

4. Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Popularly known as the 'Valley of Gods', Manali is a famous hill station located in Himachal Pradesh, India which offers tourist attractions and is one of the best places to celebrate New Year. From camping, and rappelling to a backpacking trip, Manali for New Year is a rejuvenating experience.

5. McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh

McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh is surrounded by lush green hills and clean water. It is an exotic location to celebrate Christmas and New Year. It is one of the favourite tourist spots for New Year due to its vintage cafes and lip-smacking food.

6. Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty is one of the exquisite places to celebrate the New year. It hosts family-friendly events which provide wonderful experiences. Ooty is covered with green and serene environments and is known to be a little paradise in Tamil Nadu.