New Year 2023: 6 Best Gift Ideas To Make Your Loved Ones Feel Extra Special

New Year 2023: Look below the list of gift ideas to make your loved ones feel extra special on the new year.

By Prerna Targhotra
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 03:15 PM IST
Minute Read
New Year 2023: 6 Best Gift Ideas To Make Your Loved Ones Feel Extra Special
New Year 2023: Be the best gift giver on this New Year (Image Credits: Pexels)

NEW YEAR celebrations have begun already. New Year is celebrated in distinctive ways in every part of the world. From partying, and spending time with friends and families to counting down till the ball drops, new year celebrations take place with great fervour and joy. As the new year is just a few days ahead, it's time to pick beautiful and meaningful gifts for your loved ones to kick start their new year with lots of joy and happiness. Therefore, we bring you a list of the best gift ideas to surprise your loved ones.

1. Personalised Photos

Be it, friends or family, personalised photographs always touch the heart of the receiver. A photo conveys numerous emotions and feelings about the bond we share together.

2. Coffee Maker

Every person nowadays is a coffee lover. Therefore, a coffee maker makes the best gift option for all. Also, you can add various accessories required in coffee making and also a personalized mug along with it.

Also Read
New Year 2023: Here's How To Wish ‘Happy New Year’ In 10 Different..
New Year 2023: Here's How To Wish ‘Happy New Year’ In 10 Different..

3. Scented Candles

Scented candles are used in almost every celebration and symbolise love, warmth and a sense of support. Candles create a special atmosphere and are a perfect gift option for any occasion.

4. Stylish Personal Planner

Gifting personal planners on New Year to a friend or any loved ones is of great importance. A personal planner will enable the person to inhibit time management in their schedule. Moreover, planners are the most budget-friendly gift option.

Also Read
Yearender 2022: Ranthambore To Maldives; 5 Tourist Spots That Became The..
Yearender 2022: Ranthambore To Maldives; 5 Tourist Spots That Became The..

5. Beautiful Mugs

Gifting mugs is a very thoughtful gesture. You can choose mugs from numerous themes based on the person's choice. It is one of the cutest and most quirky gift ideas for the New Year.

6. Chocolate Hampers

There is always room for chocolates to gift your loved ones. If your friend is a chocolate lover, you can customise a beautiful chocolate hamper for them for the new year.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.