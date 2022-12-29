New Year 2023: 5 Best Places To Getaway For A Trip Near Delhi-NCR Under Rs 5000

This new year enjoy with pals in Nanital with amazing view and so many more things.

HAVE YOU thought about the fact that this year's new year falls on a weekend, allowing you to plan an amazing weekend getaway, exploring some new exciting places, hoping to find some amazing bakeries or cool cafes, etc.? The new year has arrived, and you must have made plans to spend it with your friends, family, and loved ones. It's like travelling to Jaipur in Rajasthan, Mussoorie in Uttrakhand, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, and so on, for those of you seeking something to do this weekend but who are on a strict budget. Then, we have some amazing lists of locations where you and your buddies may have a good time.

Mussoorie

Mussoorie, located in Uttrakhand, is one of India's most well-known and stunning hill towns. It is also well-known for being the hometown of author Ruskin Bond. There are numerous mountain peaks, sunrises, and a great deal more to see in Mussoorie. Imagine waking up on the first day of the new year to a stunning view and the scent of pancakes and waffles. You can do this excursion for INR 5,000 per person.

Shimla

If you all enjoy being near mountains, Shimla is the best spot to travel to with your pals. The two most well-known tourist spots are, in particular, Mall Road and the Ridge region. The Lakkar Bazaar, another well-known bazaar, is located in Manali. The wooden toys and other products sold at this fair are its specialty.

Dhanaulti

One of the most charming little hill towns is Dhanaulti, which is close to Mussoorie. It is known for its peace and quiet and is situated at a height of about 2286 meters. There are numerous stunning and well-known locations, such as the dense alpine deodar and rhododendron forest, which is well-known for its lovely eco parks known as Amber and Dhara.

Lansdowne

Beautiful Lansdowne in Uttrakhand is one of the most popular destinations for Delhi residents, particularly on the weekends. Do you know that Lansdowne has a distinct colonial charm because it was mainly constructed as a military stronghold under the British Raj? The Shiva Temple, often referred to as the Kaleshwar Temple, is one of Lansdowne's most well-known and historic temples.

Neemrana

Neemrana, an old town in the Alwar area with a rich history and fame for its fort and palace, It just takes 3 to 4 hours to get here from Delhi, making it the ideal location to ring in the new year with friends. The fort offers luxurious rooms for rent for partygoers to enjoy the festivities.

Nainital

Nanital, a wonderful, charming, and picturesque hill station in Utrakhand, is one such location that is conveniently close to Delhi. It has some lovely lakes and is easily accessible from Delhi. One of the few locations with a combination of lakes and mountains is Nanital, which is ideal for gathering and reuniting with old friends.