New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year 2021 is almost over, and with that people across the world will soon be celebrating new beginnings. We are only a few days away from the New Year (2022), and people have already started making party plans with family and friends in order to spend quality time and celebrate new beginnings with a bash.

Although different state governments have imposed restrictions amid rising cases of Omicron in the country, there are still plenty of ways through which one can enjoy New Year without going out. One among them is home celebrations, which are always a great option to ring in the New Year.

If you are also planning to celebrate your New Year with a bash but don’t want to step outside, then here are a few New Year home party ideas through which one can enjoy to cores. Here are 5 doable, fun ideas for a low-key, home New Years' celebration.

1. Dance Party: Nothing can be more fun than having a dance party at your place. For a dance party, all you need is a bunch of friends, good food and beverages, and the right music. Blast the music and pump up the steps to peppy songs. Dancing your heart out is a good way to let go of all the stress you have been carrying throughout the year.

2. Karaoka night at home: Hosting a karaoke night is another fun way for one to enjoy the New Year. You can sing your heart out to your favourite songs and can have blast with your friends on Karaoka night.

3. Game night: In this, one can gather all their family members or friends and sit down for a chill game session. Take out your monopoly, charades, or cards and enjoy quality with friends and family. You can either play games online or gather your mates for an eventful night filled with loads of chit-chat.

4. A photo session to remember the night: A photo session is always the best option to create memories that you will cherish throughout your life. Wear your funkiest clothes and accessories and dress up at home for a memorable photoshoot with your friends and family.

5. Host a grand meal: Hosting dinner parties are such a classic idea of having a great time with family or friend. Prepare your favourite food on the last day of the year and enjoy it with your loved ones.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen