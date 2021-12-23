New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The holiday season has started with Christmas and New Year approaching. During this time of the season, plenty of people across the country prefer to go on trips with family and friends in order to spend quality time with them. Though there are plenty of vacation options to choose from, these 5 destinations would definitely blow your mind and are the perfect place to spend your New Year.

If you are contemplating and are unable to decide on one special destination, then here are the top 5 places that you can visit during the holiday season.

1. Goa

Goa is an incredible place for all beach lovers. Goa is one of the most famous places when it comes to new year celebrations in the country. With clean and pretty beaches, the place has numerous party spots, high-spirited people, umpteen food choices, and distinct bohemian culture. Goa can easily set someone's mood right, and one can enjoy the vibes to the fullest.

2. Gulmarg

Kashmir is the paradise on Earth. One of the most beautiful places in Kashmir is Gulmarg. The place is a famous hill resort in J&K that is counted amongst the best skiing destinations in the country. The place is covered with the blanket of snow during December, which makes it even more beautiful. One can also indulge in snowboarding, trekking, etc in Gulmarg.

3. Udaipur

Also known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur is an absolutely gorgeous destination for one to spend their New Year. People can explore the mesmerizing Rajputana palaces and forts and can also enjoy mouth-watering Rajasthani cuisine.

There are various resorts in the city that host New Year's parties on a budget. One can also experience the royal life at some of the high-end resorts.

4. Puducherry

The place is for nature and party lovers. Puducherry is famous for hosting beach parties with live music. Port Beach Party, Beach Bash NYE, and Catamaran Beach Festival are three of the most vivacious New Year's parties in Puducherry.

5. Manali

Manali is famous for its beauty, and the place is worth a visit during the new year. Land covered with snow looks mesmerizing. If you are a party animal, then you can visit Old Manali, which has a horde of cafes that arrange gatherings. Manali is a perfect place to enjoy hot snacks and live music which will instantly make your New Year's eve.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen