New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New Year is just around the corner, and people across the world will soon be celebrating new beginnings. Though there are plenty of ways for celebrating New Year, one of the most common ways to celebrate the event is to go to a happening party or social gathering. There are various places where one can have a chill time during New Year with friends and family.

If you are also thinking of spending quality time with your loved ones during New Year, then this article is for you. Here we have curated the top 5 places in India where you can have a blast New Year.

Check out India's best New Year Parties below!

1. Sunburn- The Musical Party, Goa

Goa is one of the best and common places where one can imagine a happening party. The Sunburn- The Musical Party has the best EDM evening with a lot of food, crazy music, and ofcourse renowned and favourite artist line-up. People can enjoy the happening New Year's eve by the beach with a hell lot of crowd, amazing part ambiance, and foot-thumping music on the beach floor.

2. Party at Aroma Gardens - The Celebrations in Comfort, Puducherry

Another happening party that takes place around New Year is at Aroma Gardens, which is located away from the commercial parties enclosed in natural surroundings. You will find people dancing their hearts out at the party. The place is like a staycation filled with lush green gardens.



3. The 5-star party at Leela Kempinski, Bangalore

Banglore, popularly known as an IT hub, is famous for hosting a range of exciting and happening New Year parties. In Leela Kempinski, one will find an elite crowd, upscale artists, and a massive dose of entertainment on the dance floor sets. Apart from the great atmosphere, one will find delicious food as well as beverages.

4. The Yacht Party, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands is famous for their beauty. The place turns into a party hub for those celebrating New Year at the island. Some of the popular spots for the party over the island are Sea Shell (Port Blair), Silver Sand Beach Resort, Sea Princess Beach Resort, Sinclairs Bay View, and Peerless Resort.

5. Nahargarh Fort Party- The Rock Party in the Heritage of Jaipur

Jaipur commonly called as lands of King gives people a chance to experience one of the most happening parties for New Year. One will find groovy rock and pop music played by international DJs at the Nahargarh Fort. The place provides lip-smacking food, drinks, and other activities to accompany your merrymaking at the fort.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen