New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year of 2021 is finally ending and as the 31st is nearing many have begun preparing for the new year's eve party and gatherings. While many people like spending the new year's holiday at home with family and friends, other party enthusiasts like to hop from one party to another for welcoming the year 2022.

And if you're among them, then you must have thoughts on what to wear or how to dress up to bring in the New Year 2022. If not then, Here we have brought some Bollywood-inspired outfits that you can wear to the parties and gatherings this New Year's eve.

Bollywood inspired outfit ideas for the New Year’s Eve party of 2022:

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Be Chic and elegant like Alia, opt to wear a black dress and do hair like her. Opt for a trench or long coat or overwear to protect yourself from cold.

Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Adopt a dapper look like Ranveer, wear a hat, same coloured jacket, and pants, compliment your look with a pair of shades or neck chains.

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Wear stripes like Sara as they never change, opt to set keep your hair loose and compliment your look with stud earrings and heels.

Sidharth Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Opt for a more formal look like Sidharth Malhotra, with classic black and white and look dapper to welcome the new year.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Look like a bright star in an outfit just like Janhvi. Take cues from her look to style your New year's look.

Hritik Roshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Welcome the new year in style, pair up your formal jacket and pants with T-shirt to keep looking smart and fun for eve's party.

Khushi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Wear a Pink corset dress with straps and complement it with a clutch and complete your look with a Coat.

Rohit Saraf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Be the fun element in the new year's eve, wear co-ord set like Rohit and shine bright. Take cues from his look and design you perfect party look.

Posted By: Ashita Singh