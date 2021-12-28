New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New Year 2022 is right around the corner, and people have started with the new year's eve preparation in ensembling all the party items. Keeping in mind the increasing number of cases of the new COVID variant, people are trying to keep the party a close-knit affair with only family or close friends in attendance.

However, there are some who are still wondering what to do on January 1 and a day before, owing to the same. So here we are with the list of things you can do on New Year's Eve and January 1. Please Note: The list is introvert-friendly, so all those who want to spend their New Year enjoying their own company, can refer to it.

1. Get Creative

If you are a creative bug then, all your friends over, and plan a creative event such as making your own dish, writing a song, cracking a tune or taking out those old paintbrushes to paint the new year colourful. Introverts can also enjoy this with a glass of red wine.

2. Admire the nature

Step out of the house and start your New Year 2022 by visiting a picturesque location. Also, you can visit an old book store in your town and can pick your favourite book while sipping a coffee or tea.

3. Binge on Movies or Web-series

This is one of the best plans that never get outdated, whether you are an extrovert or introvert. If you don't have anything to do, select your favourite movies or web series and binge watch it the whole night while gorging on fries or popcorn.

4. New Year Resolution

Start the year by cracking up on New Year resolution by eating and staying healthy. Go hit the gym or take out your yoga mat and make a ritual of exercising for at least 30 minutes.

5. Binge read

If you are an avid reader, then we are sure there are several books that you were unable to read this year. So why not complete them on New Year's eve? Take out the list and complete it before the year ends.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv