New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year 2021 is just weeks away to conclude and start afresh with New Year 2022. Like every other year, it's time to set some New Year's resolutions for a healthy and better year ahead. Well, after the outbreak of the new COVID variant Omicron, it seems the pandemic is here to stay for long, and with this, one needs to adopt certain changes.

So if you are wondering what to include in your resolution list then, here we are with several New Year 2022 Resolution ideas that are simple to stay committed to.

New Year 2022 Resolution Ideas

Health First: Take Stairs & Eat Healthily

COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to stay at home, especially working-class people who are restricted from stepping out. Owing to this, everyone has become careless and ignored the need to stay fit and exercise. So, whenever you get the chance to go out, and the option pops upstairs or lift, always opt for stairs. Also, try to keep your meal rich in fibre, protein, vitamins etc, as it will improve your digestion.

Go to Bed Early

Disturbance in the sleeping pattern can give rise to several health-related problems. The right amount of sleep and a healthy pattern will not only improve physical problems, but will also improve mental health.

Read More Books

Reading books is an enriching experience, and it's one of the easy-to-keep resolutions. Books are one of the best ways to kill the time, reduce mental stress and enlightening knowledge. So what are you waiting for, pick a pen and notepad and jot down your favourite author's book that you look forward to completing the upcoming year.

Travel To Your Favourite Destination

If you have been keeping your travelling list on the back burner due to pandemics, now it's the time to take out that list back and book a trip, keeping in mind all the safety measures.

Create Savings

Savings is one of the important things one must do amid such challenging times. Try to cut down excess expenses and set them aside in a savings plan. You can consult your elders or close family members to guide you on how to commit to savings.

How To Adhere To Resolutions?

1. Start with small goals

2. Make it measurable

3. Make a plan

4. Stay positive

5. Limit your resolutions

6. Focus on one goal at a time

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv