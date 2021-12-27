New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year has been no less than a roller coaster ride, as once again, in March COVID-19 pandemic hit the country with a new variant, making it worse for numerous families. However, with the help of our optimism, we all were able to overcome the challenging situation and well, this reason is enough to rejoice and welcome New Year 2022.

As we are a few days away to conclude the year 2021 and make a fresh start in the year 2022, why not welcome it with our loved ones. So call them friends and plan a healthy yet memorable new year party. However, if you are worried about how to be the perfect host then, here we are with a few ideas that you must include in your checklist.

1. Music

Music is like oxygen to any party, it can either set your mood or can make you crib. So do research and add some hit and iconic songs to your playlist of New Year.

2. Add the festive smell

Light some essence candles ahead of the party as it will give out a positive and warm vibe to the guest.

3. Party-friendly furniture

One of the most important things, when you are planning a party at home and it includes booze. Try to add some movable furniture around your drawing room, kitchen or living room, as it will help in creating some space when needed.

4. Photo Corner

Nowadays, pics are the most important thing, and if you add a personalised photo corner with some warm lighting, it will give your guests a reason to remember your party.

