New Year 2021: These recipes are just the perfect thing that will leave your friends and family impressed and make your New Year Party a total hit.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: We know that you waited for so long to bid goodbye to the year 2020 and as this year is coming to an end, we are going to welcome another year with hopes, expectations, and fingers crossed. Not to forget to mention, this year has been upside down and inside out and now all we want is some good time with friends and family and that surely comes with Snackapalooza time and surely there can't be any better way to do that with lots of delicious food. These recipes are just the perfect thing that will leave your friends and family impressed and make your New Year Party a total hit.

Cheese Balls

The easiest and perfect snack of delight is Cheese Balls. All you need to make these cheese balls is bread, potato, and lots and lots of cheese. Now just make a ball out of it and deep fry and peeps you are all done with your pull-apart cheese balls and everyone is surely going to get impressed by it. These cheese balls are just about the crunch and cheese in them and you can serve them with red and green chutney.

Shami Kebab

Kebab that instantly melts in your mouth is just a thing that you've always dreamt of and wanted to have so bad, now is the time and the perfect occasion to try it out. Shami Kebabs are generally served with mint chutneys to spread the magic of it. These mouth-watering kebabs are going to be your thing on this New Year's eve.

Golgappa shots

The OG of all is Golgappa shots and a party can't just do without it and for this, all you need is gol gappa and you need to serve them with vodka shots and you are ready to nail your party with a bang. It can also be served with a mix of fruit juices and fresh fruits stuffed in gol gappas.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma