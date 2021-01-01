LIVE New Year 2021 Celebration Photos: With restrictions being imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been locked inside their houses and are unable to celebrate 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year 2020 has finally ended and people across the world are busy celebrating the beginning of 2021. 2020 was indeed one of the worst years in the history of mankind as humanity faced several natural and manmade crisis, including the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of lakhs of people across the world.

However, 2020 has ended and it is time that we forget the adversities of the year and welcome 2021 with hopes of happiness and prosperity. With restrictions being imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been locked inside their houses and are unable to celebrate 2021. Confined to their homes, people across the world took to Twitter to share how they are celebrating 2021.

Here are some of the pictures on how people are celebrating the new year 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic:

#WATCH | Devotees visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to offer their prayers on New Year#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AJ3nWwaMzB — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

#WATCH People witnessed the first sunrise of 2021 at Puri sea beach in Odisha pic.twitter.com/F12gqT3ZCo — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

#WATCH | Devotees in large numbers visit Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings on the first day of the year 2021 pic.twitter.com/kvpGOiM3ka — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Meanwhile, several celebrities and politicians took to Twitter to wish people on the occasion of the new year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the new year and said, "wishing you a happy 2021!, May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail".

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings to the nation on the new year and expressed hope that the people of the country will move ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of the country's progress.

"Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly," the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

"Let us continue to work together for creating an inclusive society filled with the spirit of love and compassion that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Vice President Naidu tweeted, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens as we step into the New Year 2021".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma