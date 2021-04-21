Many patients are there whose lungs are already 25% damaged, and they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Read on to know how is it affecting doctors too.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19's second wave is affecting the country and how. This new strain of the infection is a lot more different than the old one as it is rapidly attacking the lungs of the people. Yes, many patients are there whose lungs are already 25% damaged, and they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Post this, when they are getting themselves tested many are complaining of breathing problems.

As per reports, around 60-65% of the patients are having trouble breathing normally as their oxygen level is rapidly decreasing. In many cases, the oxygen levels of the people infected are going below 80 within just two to three days, which makes them in an urgent need of oxygen. And at this time if a patient doesn't get oxygen on time, his or her condition can go extremely serious.

In the first wave of COVID-19, on an average, SpO2 (oxygen level) of people was being reported to be below 88-87, even in severe cases. But now as the second wave has hit the country, patients' SpO2 levels are going down from 70-80 which can be extremely dangerous.

New and weird symptoms being reported

In the new strain of COVID-19, there are several different symptoms that are coming into light. These symptoms are so new that even doctors are struggling to figure out the reason. Not long ago, there were two patients arrived at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College Hospital with a hearing problem and were tested COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, some other new symptoms include, blurred eye, itching in the body, tingling in the hand, increased blood pressure, and more.

No symptoms but still the reports saying 'COVID-19 positive'

On the other hand, there are patients who are not showing any symptoms in their body, however, when their CT scan is being done, the value is reflecting to be 35 or less. This means that the patients are COVID-19 positive. Also, if the CT scan value is below 22, the patient needs to be hospitalised immediately.

Doctors are getting infected majorly

The second wave of COVID is not sparing the healthcare workers and more than 55 of them have been tested positive in the city of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. This includes Tata Main Hospital (TMH), Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College Hospital, Tata Motors Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Brahmanand Hospital and more. Out of them, the condition of 17 doctors is said to be very critical, and they are put on oxygen or ventilator support. It is taking relatively more time for doctors to understand the symptoms within themselves and by the time they do, their lungs are already quite in the damaged condition.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal