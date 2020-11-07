As part of the study, the researchers looked at the patients admitted at the Hospital Universitario Marques de Valdecilla in Spain. Their approach was to identify -- and treat -- vitamin D deficiency in high-risk individuals such as the elderly or patients with comorbidities.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Over 80 per cent people infected with COVID-19 lack adequate levels of vitamin D in their blood, a new study conducted on 216 coronavirus patients has suggested.

As part of the study, the researchers looked at the patients admitted at the Hospital Universitario Marques de Valdecilla in Spain. Their approach was to identify -- and treat -- vitamin D deficiency in high-risk individuals such as the elderly or patients with comorbidities. The study found that over 80 per cent of patients admitted at the said hospital with COVID-19 had vitamin D deficiency, and men had lower levels of this sunshine vitamin that women, according to a report by news agency ANI.

"One approach is to identify and treat vitamin D deficiency, especilly in high-risk individuals such as the elderly, patients with comorbidities and nursing home residents, who are the main target population for the COVID-19," said study co-author Jose L Hernandez.

"Vitamin D treatment should be recommended in COVID-19 patients with low levels of vitamind D circulating in the blood since this approach might have beneficial effects in both the musculoskeletal and the immune system," added Hernandez.

The study also found that patients with vitamin D deficiency also had raised serum levels of inflammatory markers such as ferritin and D-Dimer.

Vitamin D deficiency is widespread in Europe and is generally found worldwide in the elderly. Researchers have linked its deficiency to various health issues, though research is still underway into why the hormone impacts other systems of the body.

