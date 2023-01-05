New Research Shows Solar Energy Could Deaccelerate Aging Process

While humans are constantly striving to fight diseases and epidemics, they are still unable to prolong their lives. The technology behind this is not only complex, but also difficult to achieve.

However, a new study has presented a glimmer of expectation that could, in the far-off future, allow humans to delay the signs of aging. Scientists have discovered that genetically altered mitochondria can turn light energy into chemical energy that cells can use to stay alive.

It was seen in roundworms C. elegans, indicating that further research might unlock fresh ways to manage age-related illnesses and help humans age healthily.

According to a report in Nature journal, while mitochondria dysfunction plays the key role in aging, the precise biological sources are still being studied. Mitochondria are organelles in nearly all body cells and are known as the cell's energy generators.

"We show that optogenetically increasing mitochondrial membrane potential during adulthood using a light-activated proton pump improves age-associated phenotypes and extends lifespan in Caenorhabditis elegans," the researchers said in the paper.

An investigation conducted by scholars from the University of Rochester Medical Center and the University of Washington included C. elegans, a minute roundworm which – like the fruit fly Drosophila – has been employed extensively by researchers to comprehend fundamental biological concepts. The team used optogenetics, a scientific approach that utilises ligh to direct organic processes within cells.

The researchers genetically engineered C. elegans mitochondria to include a light-activated proton pump obtained from a fungus, which when exposed to light, moved charged ions across the membrane, using the energy from the light to charge the mitochondria. This process, termed mitochondria-ON (mtON) by the scientists, amplified membrane potential and ATP production, thus augmenting the lifespan of the roundworms by 30-40 per cent.

"We know that mitochondrial dysfunction is a consequence of aging. This study found that simply boosting metabolism using light-powered mitochondria gave laboratory worms longer, healthier lives. These findings and new research tools will enable us to further study mitochondria and identify new ways to treat age-related diseases and age healthier," Andrew Wojtovich, senior author of the study, said in a statement.

The investigation furnishes scientists with greater comprehension into the intricate biological functions that mitochondria fulfil in the human body. It devises a fresh approach to control and inspect mitochondria in the environment of a living cell.

"We need to understand more about how mitochondria truly behave in an animal. First in worms, like the current study, but then in human cells in culture and in rodents. That way, future research will be well informed to target the most likely players in human disease and aging," Brandon Berry, first author of the study, added.