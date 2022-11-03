New Omicron Variant: 6 Immunity Boosting Food Items To Include In Your Diet

WITH COVID as a perpetual threat to the health of people around the globe, the new omicron subvariant has become another cause of concern. It is said that the new variant of omicron spreads faster than other variants, its immune-evasive properties can cause mild symptoms even in those vaccinated earlier.

XBB, known as the latest subvariant is a recombinant variant and is formed after 2 two omicron sublineages- BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 combined. According to World Health Organisation epidemiological report, the sequences submitted to GISAID, XXB has a global prevalence of 1.3 per cent and is detected in around 35 countries.

The new subvariant of Omicron XXB is immune-evasive, therefore, it becomes important to take care of yourself and eat foods that can help build your immune system to fight diseases effectively.

1. Walnuts

Walnuts are proven to be an excellent source of necessary vitamins and minerals to promote heart health and strengthen the immune system of an individual. It is loaded with essential fatty acids such as manganese, potassium, copper, iron, magnesium, zinc and selenium which enhance brain health and function.

How To Consume:

You can include walnuts in your daily diet routine for a healthy body. The best way to eat walnuts is by soaking them overnight.

2. Eggs

From strong muscles, and decreased risk of heart diseases to energy production and brain health, the presence of Vitamin A and B-12 in eggs makes them a key food item for keeping the immune system healthy and strong. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one medium-boiled egg can provide the required energy, nutrients, iron, fat, magnesium and other nutrients which are considered to be essentials for the body.

How To Consume:

Consuming a boiled egg every day can provide the necessary proteins and nutrients to the body required for a healthy immune system which can fight diseases.

3. Seeds

According to Narayana Health, certain seeds and nuts such as flax seeds, melon seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds are excellent sources of protein and vitamin E for the body. Chia and flax seeds are the most powerful seeds to add to your diet to boost immunity as they are enormously rich in protein, fibre and healthy fats.

How To Consume:

You can add the seeds such as chia and flax seeds to yoghurt, smoothies, salad and oatmeals regularly for a healthy immune system and body.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is a natural home remedy with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which helps in a stronger immune system. It can lower the body's temperature and boost the immune system.

How To Consume:

One of the best ways to consume turmeric is by adding a tablespoon of turmeric powder to warm milk and consuming it.

5. Pepper

The active compounds present in pepper help in boosting the white blood cells in the body which fight the bacteria and viruses that invade the body and cause numerous diseases. Known as the King of spices, pepper has pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory properties which help in pain relief, flu, and cold and boosts immunity in the body.

How To Consume:

You can add pepper in soups, and cooked vegetables or can also eat them raw to get essential benefits.

6. Guava and Gooseberry

Guava being excessively rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium and fibre, helps in boosting immunity levels to help the body fight common infections and pathogens. Gooseberry or amla is a rich source of vitamin C, phenols, antioxidants and dietary fibres which provide nutritional benefits.