Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: 10 Inspirational Quotes By The Great Freedom Fighter To Include In Your Lives

NETAJI Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is known and celebrated as Parakram Diwas across the country. It is a national event celebrated in the country to mark the birth anniversary of one of the prominent Indian leaders and freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Every year on January 23, his birth anniversary is celebrated as a 'Day of Valour' to mark his contributions towards the independence of the country from British rule.

He was born in Cuttack, Odisha, and spent his early days in his native place. His birth anniversary is celebrated across the nation on a grand scale. Popular celebrations include hoisting Indian Flag, garlanding his statute, and organising cultural events at different levels to remember 'Netaji.' On this special occasion, we bring you some inspirational quotes by Subhas Chandra Bose to include in your daily lives.

Quotes By Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

1. "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."

2. "I have to fulfill a certain goal in life. I was born for that. I do not want to fall in the stream of moral thoughts."

3. "Undoubtedly, purity and moderation are essential in childhood and youth."

4. "One of my life experiences is also that I have hope that some ray will be saved and does not allow me to wander away from life."

5. "It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifice and exertions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength."

6. "Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth."

7. "Men, money, and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits."

8. "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

9. "It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom."

10. "Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible."