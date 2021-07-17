Nelson Mandela International Day 2021: This day is also known as 67 Minutes Mandela Day, as for 67 years he fought for social justice.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Nelson Mandela International Day 2021, also known as Mandela Day, is observed annually on July 18 to mark his birth anniversary. This day encourages people to join hands to fight poverty and promote cultural diversity, peace and reconciliation across the globe. This day is also known as 67 Minutes Mandela Day, as for 67 years he fought for social justice, so on this day, people are encouraging people to do something good for 67 minutes, one minute for each year that Mandela served his nation.

In 2014, the UN General Assembly introduced the Nelson Mandela Prize, a quinquennial award recognising the achievements of those who dedicated their lives to the service of humanity.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2021: History

This day was first celebrated on July 18, 2010, after United Nations in November 2009, officially declared Nelson Mandela International Day. Originally, this was Mandela's idea to celebrate his birthday as Mandela Day. On his 90th birthday, he said, "It is time for new hands to lift the burdens. It is in your hands now."

However, there were some groups who started celebrating the special day from July 18, 2009, and to mark the global celebration, art exhibitions, fund-raising and volunteer events were organised. Not just this, on this day, a concert at Radio City Music Hall was organised by the 46664 concerts and Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2021: Theme

The theme for 2021 Nelson Mandela International Day is "One Hand Can Feed Another."

Nelson Mandela International Day 2021: Significance

Nelson Mandela International Day is not meant as a public holiday, but as a day to honour the great legacy of Nelson Mandela, South Africa's former President, and his values through community services and volunteering. This special day also celebrates a campaign known as '46664', that is, his Robben Island prison number. This campaign was originally launched to create awareness about HIV/AIDS. In 1995 and 1999 Children's Fund and the Nelson Mandela Foundation were established.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv