New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Parsi New year is right around the corner. Also known as Navroz, this is a combination of two words Nav and Roz, which means new and day in the Persian language. This new year is celebrated on the first day of the Zoroastrian calendar's first month- Farvardin. According to legend Parsi New Year holiday was created by Prophet Zoroaster.

The festival falls on Spring Equinox around March 21st. In India, the Parsi community celebrates it in July or August as they follow the Shahenshahi calendar. This year Parsi New Year will be observed on August 16, Monday. Therefore, to add extra colour to the festival, here we are with wishes, quotes greetings and more to share with your friends and family.

“Wish your dear ones with best of Parsi New Year wishes messages that promise to fill their lives with happiness in this fresh year!!!”

“May the glory of King spread all over,

May Lord praise us in galore,

Let’s pray for happiness and prosperity…

May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness.

Happy Navroz”

“Sending my warm wishes for a happy Navroz! May the day bring you good fortune and success. May God bless you today and forever.”

“Naya Saal aaye banke Ujalaa, Khul jaye Aap ki Kissmat ka Taala, Hamesha Aap per rahe Meherban Upar wala, Ye hi Dua karta hai apka yeh chahne wala… Happy Pateti 2021.!!!”

“In harmony with the new and fresh birth of the motherland and nature,

we the Iranians wish and greet each and every one Navroz Mubarak!”

“May this year is the beginning of many new things for you to make it a memorable one….. Wishing a very Happy and blessed Parsi New Year to you.”

“May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness.

Lasting ever and ever! Happy New Year!

Like birds, let us leave behind what we don’t need to carry.”

“May your life be an example for many.

Wishing you a year filled with joy and happiness.

Happy Navroz!”

“Subah ho ya shaam, din ho ya raat, hum nahi bhulenge aapse kehna aaj hai Jamshedi Navroz. Dua hai ki yeh din aapka khaas ho. Mubarak Navroz!”

Memories of moments celebrated together…

Moments that have been attached in my heart, forever…

Make me miss you even more this Navroz…

May this Navroz bring in good fortune & abounding happiness for you!

HAPPY NAVROZ!!!

Suraj: Arre zamin, mujhse nata tod de,

Apna rukh ab kahin aur mod de,

Mujhe tu kabhi pa nahi sakti,

Mere ird gird chakkar lagana chod de…

Zamin: tere bina dil toot sa jayega,

Har taraf sirf andhera hi chayega,

Tere gird chakkar pura na kiya agar,

To is zamin par Navrox kaun manayga…

Navroz Mubarak!!!

Happy Parsi New Year 2021 New Navroz Mubarak Wishes 2021

Years come and go but this year

I specially wish for you,

A double dose of health and happiness

topped with lots of good fortune.

Have a great year ahead! HAPPY NEW YEAR!

I pray for your and your family’s happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Nowruz!

A new year offers you 365 blank pages, write the most beautiful chapter of your life. Happy Nowruz!

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal