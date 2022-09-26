Navratri Vrat recipes 2022: Amazing Kuttu Atta Dishes To Easily Make At Your Home

NAVRATRI is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. This festival includes worshipping of nine avatars of Maa Durga and each day is dedicated to the nine divine avatars of the Goddess.

The celebrations of the festival include fasting for the Goddess to seek her blessings. However, fasting requires patience and only certain food items can be consumed during the festival. Therefore, here are some healthy and tasty Kuttu ka atta recipes that will keep you full of energy during fasting.

What is Kuttu Atta?

Kuttu ka Atta or Buckwheat flour is extracted from a fruit seed or Fagopyrum esculentum plant. It is gluten-free flour which is cultivated and consumed during the Hindu festival, Navratri. Eating Kuttu ka Atta has fewer calories than wheat flour and helps in weight loss.

Recipes To Easily Make At Home

1. Kuttu ragi uttapam

Ingredients:Kuttu ka atta (1 cup roasted), ragi flour (1/2 cup roasted), carrot (finely chopped), green chillies (finely chopped), curry leaves (1-2), Oil/ghee

How to make Kuttu ragi uttapam:

Add ragi and kuttu ka atta together in a mixing bowl, add hot water to the mixture and stir until no lumps. Now, add green chillies, curry leaves and salt as per need. Take dosa tawa, heat it and pour the batter on it. Spread oil around the dosa and flip it once cooked. Cook the other side with the same process until it turns golden brown. Serve with hot green chilli chutney.

2. Kuttu atta sheera

Ingredients: Kuttu atta (1 cup), honey(2 tbsp), desi ghee, apple (medium size), almonds (8-10 pieces), chia seeds (2 tbsp)

How to make Kuttu atta sheera:

Roast kuttu atta in a pan then turns it into a mild nutty flavour add desi ghee into it. Now, add 1.5 cups of hot water into it and keep stirring on low flame. Add honey syrup into the mixture and mix well. You can garnish the sheera with sliced almonds, and chia seeds and serve hot.

3. Kuttu Khichdi

Ingredients: Kuttu atta (1 cup), crushed roasted peanuts (2 tbsp), ghee/oil, cumin seeds (1/2 tbsp), green chillies (1 tbsp), chopped potatoes (2), sugar (1 tbsp), rock salt, peanuts, chopped coriander leaves (1 tbsp)

How to make Kuttu Khichdi:

In a pan, heat oil/ghee and add cumin seeds to it. Let them turn brown and then add green chillies and saute for some seconds. Now, add crushed potatoes and saute until potatoes become crips from the edges. Now, add peanuts and rinsed buckwheat and stir well for 1 to 2 minutes. Add water, sugar and salt to it. Stir slowly and cover the pan with a lid. Allow it to cook on low flame. Add coriander leaves and give a final stir. Serve hot.

4. Kuttu pumpkin soup

Ingredients: Kuttu atta (4 tbsp), pumpkin (250 gm), coconut milk (1 cup), rock salt and black pepper (as per your taste)

How to make Kuttu pumpkin soup:

Add ghee/oil to a pan and heat it, add pumpkin and cook for 2-3 minutes while stirring. Now, add three cups of hot water, salt and pepper to it. Cook it for ten minutes. Remove the mixture from the flame and let it cool. Once cool, add kuttu atta into the mixture and blend it until the mixture turns smooth. Now, cook the pumpkin soup for a minute while stirring. The soup is ready to be served.