New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Fasting in navratri means to refrain from having some particular type of foods or drinks. It is a willful refrainment from eating or drinking something which is not considered very auspicious during these sacred days. Fasting is a way of self-discipline and the main purpose of it is not to suffer, but to guard against impure thoughts, deeds, words and unethical acts.

Observing fasts is religiously associated with prayers, meditation and charity work. And to repent of one's sins is a necessary part of it. Amidst the 9 days of navratri festival, people observe fast with devotion keeping in mind the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. And once these days get over, Parana is the time which is observed to open the fast.

And since Shardiya Navratri is going to be over soon Ashwin Navratri parana will be on October 15th, 2021 on Friday.

Navratri Parana 2021: Date and time

Ashwin Navratri Parana Time- after 06:21

Navami Tithi begins- October 13 at 20:07

Navami Tithi ends- Oct.14 at 18:52

Sunrise 06:21

Sunset 17:51

Navratri Parana 2021: Significance

Religious texts have two split opinions regarding the timings of Navratri Parana. One opinion is for Parana within Navami Tithi and the other advises for Navratri Parana on Dashami tithi.

In North India fast concludes after Kanya Pujan. Devotees Break the fast either on Ashtami or Navami, depends on the day of Kanya Pujan. Fast is broken after Kanya Pujan therefore in case Kanya Pujan is performed on Ashtami the fast will be over on Ashtami and if Kanya Pujan is performed on Navami, the fast will conclude on Navami.



In many years when Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami tithis fall on the same day then after Kanya Pujan fast is broken on Ashtami. The day when Navami Tithi is conjoined with Dashami tithi then Navratri fasting should be broken within Navami Tithi and Parana on Dashami tithi must be avoided.



After Kanya Pujan fast can be broken before noon and Parana muhurat is not required if traditions are being followed.

Some families follow the tradition of two days of fasting. They observe the fast on the first day that is on Pratipada Tithi and the second fast on either Saptami or Ashtami tithi.

Navratri Havan is considered very auspicious. In some temples and homes Navratri Havans are performed. It is more significant if performed during daytime when Navami Tithi is prevailing.

Navratri Parana 2021: Puja rituals

- All the rituals should be followed after taking bath and wearing clean clothes.

- Havan to be performed.

- Parana is a significant part of Navratri fasting, so rules should be followed.

- Before Parana prayers of Goddess Durga must be performed.

- Welcome the girls for Kanya Pujan. Serve them satvik food, preferably poori, halwa and Kaale Chane.

- After Kanya Pujan and bhog to Goddess Durga fast can be broken with the same food.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal