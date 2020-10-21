Navratri Kanya Pujan Muhurat and Time: People across India are celebrating one of the most enthusiastic and vibrant nine-day festivals. Know how to perform Puja Vidhi, Bhog, date and time of Ashtami and Navami.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is a 9-day long festival which is celebrated by the people across the country. During these nine days of Navratri, devotees worship different forms of Maa Durga including Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. However, day eight (Ashtami) and day nine (Navami) have special significance during this festive week. On the eighth day and ninth day of the festival, devotees invite young girls to their homes and feed them with Devi Prasad.

Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat for Ashtami Puja

This year, Ashtami Tithi will start on October 23 at 6 am and will conclude on October 24 October at 5:08 am. On this day, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri and offer food to young girls. It is also believed that Durga Ashtami is one of the most powerful days of Navratri and Goddess Durga takes her most vibrant avatar. To please Goddess, devotees worship the girl child of their house.

Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat for Navami Puja

This year, Maha Navami Tithi will start on October 24 at 6 am and will conclude on October 25 October at 7:41 am. A few priests also believe that this year, Ashtami and Maha Navmi can be celebrated same day. Instead of collaborating Saptami and Ashatami, devotees can collaborate Ashtami and Navami. On the last day, people do visarjan (immerse the idol Maa Durga in a pond/ river).

Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath. People should wear new clothes during puja. Place the idol of Goddess Durga and offer her Laal Chunri, long, karsi, mango leaf, Paan leaf, flowers and milk. After that, break Nariyal and keep it as a prasad for the devotees. Also, devotees make Halwa, Puri and Chana for prasad and distribute it among the young girls called kanya. This practice can be followed on Ram Navami.

How to prepare Bhog

There is a huge role of Bhog in Sharadiya Ashtami and Navami. Halwa-puri-chana is considered as authentic and idol hog for worshipping Goddess Durga.

1. To make Halwa, take suji and rost it with Desi Ghee. After that, add some water and sugar in it. Your Bhog halwa will be ready.

2. To make Puri, you will have to bind aata (whole wheat). Put some oil in a deep frying pan. Make round puri and deep fry it in hot oil.

3. Finally, to complete your Puja Bhog, boil Kaale Chane and add salt to it. To cook it easily, soak it overnight.

