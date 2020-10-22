Navratri Kanya Pujan 2020: Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Navratri to honour girls on this day and to acknowledge the feminine power in the universe.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu religion that celebrated across the country. On the eighth day (according to the Hindu calendar) of Navratri, Ashtami is celebrated. On this day, devotees conduct Kanya or Kanjak puja at their homes to worship Maa Durga. They welcome little girls (the girls are considered as the replica of Maa Durga) at the homes and offer them Prasad of Halwa-Puri and Nariyal. Among the nine days of the festival, Ashtami has its own importance and significance.

This year, Kanya Puja will be performed on Saturday. (October 24) According to Sharadiya Navratri Ashtami Tithi will start at 5:07 pm on October 24 and will conclude on October 24. Mahanavami will start from then on. In such a situation, devotees can also conduct Ashtami Kanya Pujan on October 23.

Importance of Kanya Pujan

According to Devi Bhagwat Purana, devotees should worship a girl child on Ashtami or Navami at the end of Navratri. Especially those people who observe nine-day long fast must worship the girl as girls are considered as an avatar of Goddess Durga. It is believed that by worshiping the girl, devotees get the real merit of their prayers.

Significance of Kanya Pujan

Kanya Pujan is celebrated on either Ashtami or Navami (the eighth or ninth day) of Navratri twice a year. To acknowledge the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga- Sailaputri, Brahmacharini, Andraghanta, Kusamanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalarati, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri, devotees call nine young girls at the homes and feed them. The girls are then served a variety of food such as poori, kheer, aalu, kala chana, and halwa as prasad.

History of Kanya Pujan

On Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami, the girls are considered to be an avatar of Nava Durga on earth and worshipped. It is written in our sacred books that praying a human would get faster results than praying God himself and children are the purest form of human beings. So, to worship the pure soul and acknowledge the power of the feminine, people hold Kanya Puja.

How to do Kanya Bhoj

Invite the girls (aged up to 10 years) after the Prasad of Kanya Bhoj is prepared on Ashtami. Call five, nine, 11 or 21 girls for the banquet as per your convenience (can be increased or decreased). After washing their feet, offer them a cloth to sit on. Now provide proper food to the girls. After feeding, apply Kumkum on their forehead and bow to them. Offer some rupees, clothes, gifts or grain to them. Also, at many places, there is a tradition of feeding a boy in the Kanyabhoja as a langur along with the girls.

