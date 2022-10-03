Navratri Kanya Puja 2022: Know Significance, Shubh Muharat And Other Details Here

Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated in the country with great enthusiasm and joy. It is a nine-night and ten days long festival in which devotees worship the nine different avatars of Goddess Durga and observe fasts. This year Navratri commenced on September 26 and will culminate on October 5 with the Dusshera festival.

The eighth and ninth days of Navratri hold special significance as Kanya Puja or Kanjak puja is performed by the devotees. Some perform it on Ashtami Tithi and others on Navami Tithi of the festival. It is a significant ritual performed during Navratri and Durga Puja and is also known as Kumarika Puja.

Navratri Kanya Puja 2022: Significance

Kanya Puja or Kumari Puja is performed either on the eighth or ninth day of the Navratri festival. It is performed to show gratitude towards the Goddess. Nine girls acknowledged as the nine avatars of Maa Durga are welcomed in homes and offered saatvik bhog which includes puri, chole, halwa, fruits, coconut etc. The nine divine forms of Goddess Durga are considered to be embodied in these girls who are yet to reach puberty. They are worshipped with a whole heart and given gifts at the end of the puja.

Navratri Kanya Puja 2022: Date and Shubh Muharat

The Ashtami Tithi of Navratri will begin on October 02 at 06:47 PM and will end at 04:37 PM on October 03, 2022. The Shubh Muharat for Ashtami Kanya Puja is from 12:04 PM to 12:51 PM. Another Muharat is from 02:27 PM to 03:14 Pm in the afternoon on October 03.

Navami Tithi will begin from 04:37 PM on October 03 and ends at 02:20 PM on October 04, 2022.

Shubh Muharat for Navami Kanya Puja:

Abhijeet Muharat- 11:52 AM to 12:39 PM

Godhuli Muharat- 05:58 PM to 06:22 PM

Amrit Muharat- 04:52 to 06:22 PM on October 04.

Navratri Kanya Puja 2022: Things To Keep In Mind

1. Navratri Kanya Puja is to be performed on the eighth or ninth day of the festival as it is considered auspicious.

2. While Kanya Puja, keep in mind that the age of the girls should be 10 years or below that.

3. Before offering bhog to girls, offer the homemade bhog to Goddess Durga.

4. Do not forget to take blessings from the little nine avatars of Maa Durga.

5. Open your fast by having the bhog offered to Maa Durga.