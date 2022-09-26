Navratri Colour 2022: Know The List 9 Colours And Their Significance To Worship Maa Durga

NAVRATRI is the time when Goddess Durga shower blessings on her devotees. It is a nine-day-long festival that incites happiness, cheer and joy among everyone. The festival signifies 'good over evil' and is celebrated with utmost importance.

The festival is dedicated to nine avatars of Maa Durga and the final day of the festival is celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

The nine days of Navratri hold special significance and have different colours associated with each day. It is considered auspicious to wear clothes in these colours for all days until the festival ends.

Day 1- White Colour

The first day is associated with white colour. White colour is synonymous with purity and innocence. Wear white colour on the first day of Navratri to become worthy of Goddess blessings and experience a feeling of inner peace and security. Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri.

Day 2- Red

The colour associated with the second day of the festival is red. The colour red symbolises passion and love and is the most preferred colour of Chunri which is offered to the Goddess. Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri.

Day 3- Royal Blue

The colour on the third day of Navratri is Royal Blue. Participate in Navratri celebrations with the elegance of royal blue colour. This colour is a vivid shade of blue colour and represents richness and tranquillity. On the third day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta as an avatar of Goddess Durga.

Day 4- Yellow

The fourth day of Navratri is celebrated in yellow colour. The yellow colour adds a sense of unparalleled optimism ad joy to the festival. It is a warm colour that keeps a person cheerful all day long. Maa Kushmanada is worshipped on this day of Navratri.

Day 5- Green

The green colour on the fifth day of this festival symbolizes nature and a sense of growth, peace, fertility and serenity. It is said that wearing green on this day will make the Goddess bestow you with tranquillity. Maa Skandmata is worshipped on this day.

Day 6- Grey

Wearing grey colour on this day represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. You can make a subtle style statement with this colour shade in Navratri celebrations. The fifth day is associated with Maa Katyayani.

Day 7- Orange

Orange is a colour of positive energy and keeps the person energised and upbeat. You can worship Navdurga wearing an orange colour dress. Maa Kalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri.

Day 8- Peacock Green

It implies uniqueness and individuality. The exquisite shade of blue and green colour is peacock green which exudes the qualities of both these colours such as compassion and freshness. Maa Mahagauri is remembered and worshipped on this day.

Day 9- Pink

The last day or the ninth day of Navratri is associated with pink colour and symbolizes universal love, harmony and affection. It is a unique and attractive colour that makes the person approachable and adds charm to one's personality. Devotees worship Maa Siddidatri on the ninth day of Navratri.