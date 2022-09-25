Navratri 2022: White Outfits Inspired From Bollywood Divas To Wear On This Auspicious Occasion

THE Nine-day-long festival of Navratri is near and it's time to celebrate the festival with great zeal and pomp. Devotees across the country observe fast and worship goddess Durga. This year, Navratri will begin on September 26 and will end on October 5. As it is a nine days festival, each day is dedicated to the nine avatars of the Goddess. Moreover, each day of the festival is dedicated to a specific colour.

Tomorrow is the first day of Navratri 2022 and the white colour is denoted to the first day. White is the symbol of peace and soothness. If you haven't decided what to wear on the first day of Navratri, take inspiration from these Bollywood divas.

Alia Bhatt

During the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt wore many white traditional attires. Take a look at this white saree with beautiful green embroidery over it.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's other saree. This saree has a black border which makes the simple saree more elegant.

Mrunal Thakur

Sita Ramam looks drop dead gorgeous in a white saree paired with a blue blouse. The saree has blue and pink embroidery all over the saree, which makes it even more beautiful.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has been seen wearing the white salwar suit many times and she aces it every time. If you do not want to wear a saree, then this white chikankari suit is the perfect outfit for you.

Anushka Sharma

You can wear this Anarkali embroidered suit just like Anushka Sharma if you are looking for something different. You can add heavy golden jhumkas and can leave your hair open.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in this white lehenga. This lehenga has a modern twist on traditional attire. She completed her look with a stunning necklace and a pair of earrings.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of elegance and grace in any traditional attire. She looks beautiful in this white saree. The golden border in this saree makes it more beautiful.

