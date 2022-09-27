Navratri 2022: Red Outfits Inspired From Bollywood Celebrities For Day 2 Of This Festival

THE AUSPICIOUS festival of Navratri is finally here and devotees across the country observe fast and worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. Meanwhile, each day of Navratri has a colour denoted to it and the second day is denoted by red colour.

Red symbolizes passion and love and is also the most preferred colour of Chunri that is offered to the Goddess. If you haven't decided on your red colour outfit for Navratri Day 2, take inspiration from these Bollywood divas.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this red saree. The embroidery on the saree adds more beauty to it. She did not wear any accessories with this outfit and kept the make-up look natural.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Sonam Kapoor

If you don't want to wear a saree or any heavy traditional attire, you can wear a simple yet elegant red suit like Sonam Kapoor. She wore a red kurta paired with a red palazzo. You can pair the outfit with big golden jhumkaas and kolhapuri shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in this sequin saree and the cape sleeve blouse adds more beauty to the look. This saree is designed by Manish Malhotra and adds a modern twist to the regular saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt gave a modern twist to her traditional attire. The polka dots on the dress with a traditional border design gives more glamour. This outfit is designed by Sabyasachi and one side off-shoulder gives the modern look to the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looks stunning in this simple yet elegant red saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She completed the look by pairing the saree with jhumkaas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looks absolutely gorgeous in the saree. She gave a different twist to her traditional saree and wore a puffed sleeves blouse. She also added a golden belt.