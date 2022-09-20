Navratri 2022: Railways Introduces Vrat Thalis In Trains For People Observing Fasts

WITH THE forthcoming Navratri festival on September 26 this year, The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has shared great news for the people who would be observing fasts and travelling through trains during the festival. A special menu has been introduced for fasting passengers travelling by trains during Navratri. A special 'Vrat Thali' will now be available to railway passengers across 400 stations in India.

IRCTC Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anand Kumar Jha said that the special 'Vrat Thali' has been introduced for passengers who have a major concern about food and drinks during the fasting. The people can order the 'Vrat Thali' which will be prepared without onion and garlic and rock salt will be used. IRCTC eCatering brings to you special menu for Navratri festival.

The IRCTC official has said that "the special Vrat Thali has been introduced for passengers who worry about food and drinks during the fasting period. If there is an appropriate demand, then this Vrat Thali will be continued further."

The special Vrat Thali offers:

Rs 99- Fruits, Buckwheat pakora, curd

Rs 99- 2 paranthas, potato curry, sago pudding

Rs 199- 4 paranthas, 3 vegetables, sago khichdi

Rs 250- Paneer parantha, vrat masala, singhada and aloo parantha

How to book the special Vrat Thali:

The passengers travelling during the Navratri can book their special Vrat Thali on the IRCTC app or through the website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

Now, you can travel without being anxious about the vrat food. This innovative initiative by the IRCTC will be an advantage for the fasting devotees. The preparations for the Navratri festival have begun in the country. Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Being one of the most revered Hindu festivals, it falls twice or four times a year. This year Navratri is commencing on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and will end on October 5 with Vijay Dashmi and Durga Puja.