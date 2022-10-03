Navratri 2022: Peacock Green Outfits Inspired From Bollywood Divas For Day 8 Of The Festival

Navratri 2022 Day 8: On the eighth day of Navratri, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped by the devotees and peacock green is the auspicious color for the day.

By Prerna Targhotra
Mon, 03 Oct 2022 10:38 AM IST
Minute Read
Navratri 2022: Peacock Green Outfits Inspired From Bollywood Divas For Day 8 Of The Festival
Navratri 2022 Day 8: (Image Credits: Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

NAVRATRI is being celebrated with great fervour and joy across the country. This year the festival commenced on September 26 and will end on October 5, 2022. It is a nine-day festival which each day dedicated to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. People around the country are celebrating and enjoy the holy festival by observing fasts, worshipping Maa Durga, Garba and dandiya pandals etc.

The eighth day of Navratri is on October 03 and the Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on this day. The colour associated with the day is peacock green. If you haven't yet decided which outfit to style on this auspicious day of the festival, we bring you some amazing outfit ideas styled by Bollywood divas.

1. Mouni Roy

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The Brahmastra Starrer Mouni Roy looks graceful in this simple breezy organza saree which she has paired with a simple peacock green strappy blouse. You can add jhumkas and bangles along with it and ace your Navratri Ashtami look.

Also Read
Maha Navami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Status To..
Maha Navami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Status To..

2. Sanya Malhotra

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

Sanya Malhotra is leaving a mesmerizing effect on everyone by gracing this outfit so efficiently. She looks like a diva in this fusion of classic and contemporary aesthetics. You can pair this outfit with a choker necklace, mang tika and bangles.

3. Shilpa Shetty

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Shilpa Shetty always leaves her fans in awe with her gracious fashion statement. You can style this saree along with smokey eyes, earrings and bangles.

4. Madhuri Dixit

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The Bollywood Icon Madhuri Dixit is killing this voluminous lehenga with golden and floral embroidery over it. You can pair this lehenga with a shimmery blouse and earrings.

Also Read
Maha Navami 2022: Know Significance, Shubh Muharat, Puja Vidhi And..
Maha Navami 2022: Know Significance, Shubh Muharat, Puja Vidhi And..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.