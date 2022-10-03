Navratri 2022: Peacock Green Outfits Inspired From Bollywood Divas For Day 8 Of The Festival

NAVRATRI is being celebrated with great fervour and joy across the country. This year the festival commenced on September 26 and will end on October 5, 2022. It is a nine-day festival which each day dedicated to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. People around the country are celebrating and enjoy the holy festival by observing fasts, worshipping Maa Durga, Garba and dandiya pandals etc.

The eighth day of Navratri is on October 03 and the Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on this day. The colour associated with the day is peacock green. If you haven't yet decided which outfit to style on this auspicious day of the festival, we bring you some amazing outfit ideas styled by Bollywood divas.

1. Mouni Roy

The Brahmastra Starrer Mouni Roy looks graceful in this simple breezy organza saree which she has paired with a simple peacock green strappy blouse. You can add jhumkas and bangles along with it and ace your Navratri Ashtami look.

2. Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra is leaving a mesmerizing effect on everyone by gracing this outfit so efficiently. She looks like a diva in this fusion of classic and contemporary aesthetics. You can pair this outfit with a choker necklace, mang tika and bangles.

3. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty always leaves her fans in awe with her gracious fashion statement. You can style this saree along with smokey eyes, earrings and bangles.

4. Madhuri Dixit

The Bollywood Icon Madhuri Dixit is killing this voluminous lehenga with golden and floral embroidery over it. You can pair this lehenga with a shimmery blouse and earrings.